Cut ankle monitor found with Texas murder suspect's cellphones in burned barn

The manhunt for 32-year-old Trevor McEuen, charged with capital murder, now includes federal support from U.S. Marshals, the sheriff said.

On a Tuesday when a Kaufman County jury was supposed to hear opening arguments in a capital murder trial, law enforcement spent a second day searching for McEuen.

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

McEuen, 32, cut his ankle monitor off at 5:33 a.m. Monday.

On Tuesday, Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers said law enforcement resources from around the state are now receiving assistance from the U.S. Marshals.

“He’s moving, there’s not a doubt about it,” Beavers said. “I don’t know where he’s moving, but we’re following every lead we get.”

Beavers said McEuen sent a text message to his mother early Monday indicating he wanted to harm himself.

The sheriff added that fire crews from Van Zandt County were the first to arrive at the property near Grand Saline, where McEuen was staying while out on pretrial release. They responded to flames in a barn that Beavers believes were intentionally set.

“He did that, I guess thinking it would burn more than what it did,” Beavers told NBC 5. “When the fire department got there and got everything put out, that’s when we found his ankle monitor, his cell phones, and stuff in there, and he wasn’t in there.”

McEuen is accused of the May 2023 killing of his neighbor, Aaron Martinez, near Forney.

Martinez’s family has asked for the shooting death to be investigated as a hate crime.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news with the Housing Deconstructed newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office indicated in an online post early Tuesday that it did not believe McEuen was still in the area.

Beavers admitted he is concerned about the possibility of more violence from a capital murder suspect willing to remove an ankle monitor just before standing trial.

“I don’t know the mindset of this guy,” Beavers said. “If you think you’ve seen him, I need help. We need the community’s help to get him off the street.”