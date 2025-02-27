Murray's consistency leads to season-high eruption in Kings' win

Consistency often leads to success.

Surely, that was Kings forward Keegan Murray’s message after dropping a season-high 26 points in Sacramento’s 118-101 road win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Delta Center.

“I mean, just staying consistent,” Murray told NBC Sports California’s Kyle Draper and Morgan Ragan.

“I just felt more involved today, coming down pindowns in transition and things like that. Just staying consistent in my work and knowing that things will change.”

On the floor, Murray was due for a big break, clearing the 20-point mark for the first time since Nov. 24.

In his best offensive game of the season, Murray shot 9 of 16 from the field and 5 of 10 from beyond the arc, displaying his vast potential as one of Sacramento’s X-factors on both sides of the floor.

Kings interim coach Doug Christie, more than most, knows there’s tremendous upside to Murray’s potential. So, the former guard is doing what he can to unlock the 24-year-old’s untapped ceiling.

“I push him and prod and he laughs a lot, but he probably hates it,” Christie told reporters. “But, it’s my way to deal with him and bring out what I feel is inside of him.

“And there’s a lot of good stuff in him, man. Like there’s a quiet storm. My grandmother would say, ‘Still waters run deep.’

“And I think when I look at him, there’s an intensity inside of him, especially on the defensive end that I really like. And it looks like he’s begging to find his way.”

Murray was one of seven Sacramento players to score in double-digits in the first contest of a four-game road trip.

All five starters scored in double digits, with center Jonas Valančiūnas chipping in 15 points and guard Keon Ellis contributing 11 points and two assists off the bench.

Although Murray’s season has been marred with instability, the forward’s recent consistent efforts to improve are in full effect.

