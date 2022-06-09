Kentucky

Kentucky Man Fatally Shoots Deputy During Interrogation Smoke Break

Deputy Jody Cash died after Gary Rowland shot him with a concealed handgun, police said

Calloway County Sheriff's Office via WPSD

A Kentucky man who was being questioned by authorities at a sheriff’s office fatally shot one of the deputies interviewing him during a cigarette break, police said.

Calloway County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Jody Cash died May 16 after Gary Rowland, 30, shot him with a concealed handgun, Kentucky State Police said in a news release Friday. Rowland was fatally shot by a second deputy who had also been questioning him, the release said.

When Rowland asked for a cigarette break, the deputies escorted him outside. While standing in front of the sheriff’s office, Rowland fired at Cash, striking him, the release says. Officials did not say where Rowland had hidden the weapon or how he'd kept it after being arrested.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

KentuckyCalloway County
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us