Keon Ellis

Ellis ruled out of Kings-Hornets game with right ankle injury

By Angelina Martin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Kings were dealt what could be a substantial blow in the second quarter of their game against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday at Golden 1 Center.

Sacramento guard Keon Ellis went to the Kings' locker room with just over five minutes left in the first half after injuring his ankle on a play in the paint. In the third quarter, Sacramento officially ruled him out with a right ankle injury.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

Keon Ellis headed to the locker room after appearing to injure himself on this play

[image or embed]

— Kings on NBC Sports California (@nbcskings.bsky.social) February 24, 2025 at 8:00 PM

While attempting to block a shot from Charlotte big man Jusuf Nurkić, Ellis came down awkwardly on Nurkić's foot and asked to be taken out of the game after trying to play through it in the second. Up until his injury, Ellis had six points and a steal in nine minutes on the court.

Though Ellis returned to the bench at halftime and went through warmups, he returned to the locker room later in the third quarter. The Sacramento Bee's Jason Anderson reported, citing sources, that Ellis experienced an increase in soreness at the break.

Ellis is averaging 8.1 points on 47.9-percent shooting, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game this season, and has shone as Sacramento's impromptu sixth man since Malik Monk was inserted into the starting lineup.

U.S. & World

Trump Administration 25 mins ago

Nearly 40% of contracts canceled by DOGE are expected to produce no savings

Nebraska 3 hours ago

Nebraska father in limbo after daughter's name incorrectly listed as ‘Unakite Thirteen Hotel'

The Kings will look to sustain their lead over the Hornets without Ellis and earn a bounce-back win.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Keon Ellis
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us