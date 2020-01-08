Kids Photographer Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A self-proclaimed freelance photographer was arrested Tuesday in Fontana for downloading and distributing child pornography over the internet, police said in a press release.
Kenneth Smith II, 42, was arrested after Fontana police served a search warrant at his residence on the 7500 block of Sultana Avenue. They found a large number of child pornographic images and videos, police said.
Detectives discovered that Smith was working part-time photographing children and was in possession of many photographs of children in compromising situations.
He was booked at West Valley Detention Center.
U.S. & World
Detectives asked for the public's help identifying any additional victims related to this investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Moyer at (909) 350-7168.