King Charles III has been discharged from a London hospital after a prostate procedure

King Charles III and his daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, have both left a private London hospital following unrelated medical treatments that have made the health of the royal family headlines news in the United Kingdom.

The 75-year-old monarch was admitted to the London Clinic on Friday for treatment of an enlarged prostate, which Buckingham Palace described as benign. The princess, formerly Kate Middleton, has been at the hospital in central London for the past two weeks following abdominal surgery for an undisclosed condition.

Charles walked out of the clinic with his wife, Queen Camilla, at about 3 p.m. local time (1500 GMT; 10 a.m. EST) on Monday, stopping to smile and wave to well-wishers but ignoring shouted questions from reporters. A few hours earlier, the princess’ office said that she had returned home to recuperate, though she wasn’t seen leaving the hospital and details about when she left weren’t released.

“His majesty would like to thank the medical team and all those involved in supporting his hospital visit, and is grateful for all the kind messages he has received in recent days.'' Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Charles, who ascended the throne 16 months ago, was diagnosed with an enlarged prostate on Jan. 17 after he experienced undisclosed symptoms. He canceled engagements and was urged to rest before the procedure, which was completed on Friday afternoon.

The king decided to announce the surgery in advance in an effort to encourage other men to have their prostates checked in line with public health advice.

The princess is “making good progress” in her recovery, her office at Kensington Palace said Monday. The wife of Prince William, Charles’ eldest son and heir to the throne, underwent planned surgery on Jan. 16.

The palace didn't provide further details, but said her condition wasn’t cancerous. The 42-year-old future queen has canceled her public engagements until after Easter.