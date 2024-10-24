Kings, Reviver announce new multiyear NBA jersey patch partnership

New season, new jersey patch.

The Kings announced Wednesday a new multiyear jersey patch partnership with Reviver, the world's first digital license plate and connected vehicle platform.

Beginning this season, the Reviver logo will appear on the left front strap of player jerseys.

The Kings will debut the patch in their season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday night at Golden 1 Center.

The partnership marks the first Black-founded technology company NBA patch.

Reviver, supported by the Black Star Fund, a Black-led venture capital firm based in Sacramento, also will become an official innovation partner of the Kings and Golden 1 Center.

"This jersey patch partnership with Reviver continues the Kings' long tradition of using our global platform to promote innovation and technology,” Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé said. “It’s particularly exciting to showcase a homegrown company that was part of our Kings Capitalize program. This is just the beginning of our work together."

Through the collaboration, Reviver will be the presenting partner of the Kings Capitalize: Technology competition, which was created in 2016 as the NBA's first crowdsourced startup competition.

Headquartered locally in Granite Bay, Calif., about 30 miles northeast of Sacramento's Golden 1 Center, Reviver was born from a vision to modernize and streamline the vehicle registration renewal process.

It transforms the conventional license plate into a forward-looking connected vehicle while offering both consumers and commercial businesses the option of battery-powered and hard-wired digital license plates, connected through a mobile or web app interface.

“Teaming up with the Sacramento Kings as patch partner is an incredible opportunity for Reviver to champion innovation and diversity in technology,” Reviver founder and chief strategy officer Neville Boston said. “Both Reviver and the Kings share a forward-thinking mindset, constantly pushing the boundaries in our respective industries. This partnership allows us to amplify our brand nationally and highlight the importance of tech-driven solutions that reflect the diverse and dynamic communities we serve.

"Together, we’re proud to represent Sacramento’s future and its leadership in innovation.”