Kit Kat Announces New Flavor Ahead of National Churro Day

Kit Kat just took National Churro Day to the next level thanks to a limited-edition Churro flavor.

The popular treat will be available nationwide in the new flavor come June, in time for National Churro Day on June 6.

Churros are a type of fried dough typically found in Spanish and Portuguese cuisine but have become a staple throughout much of Latin America. They are often sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and can be dipped in sauces such as chocolate or dulce de leche.

Consistent with the traditional treat, the new Kit Kat flavor features a "buttery churro-flavored creme with sugar mixed between ... wafers." It will be available in snack, standard and king size.

The churro bar joins an extensive list of limited, seasonal and special edition flavors produced by Kit Kat. Japan alone has introduced more than 300 flavors since 2000. Some of the more eclectic options include Wasabi, Witch's Brew and Corn.