Kobe and Gianna Bryant mural vandalized in downtown LA

The defaced mural was created following the deadly helicopter crash that killed nine people, including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

A mural featuring Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna in downtown Los Angeles has been vandalized.

The mural is on the side of a building at the corner of 14th and Main streets. Black and white paint cover the artwork that honors the Hall of Fame basketball player, who won five NBA championships and played his entire career with the Lakers, and his teen daughter.

The mural depicts Bryant holding his young daughter, who is holding a basketball, and kissing her on the cheek.

Nine people, including Kobe and Gianna Bryant, were on a helicopter when it crashed Jan. 26, 2020 into a hillside in the Calabasas area northwest of Los Angeles.

Police have not identified any suspects in the vandalism.

