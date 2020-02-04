Kobe Bryant

Map: Where to Find Kobe Murals in Southern California

By Heather Navarro

Instagram: @nostratongus / @koreatown

As Staples Center finishes cleaning up the piles and piles of flowers, mementos, basketballs, signs and other tributes left at the historic venue by fans from all over the world, some may be wondering where they can go now in Southern California to honor the Lakers legend.

Murals sprung up overnight and in the days since the horrific helicopter crash claimed the lives of Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others aboard more than a week ago in Calabasas.

The crash struck a poignant chord in particular to LA fans, who knew the basketball great for two decades.

Here's a map to help navigate some of the murals in LA and Orange counties.

