Kobe

Fans Are Flocking to the Wrong Graves, Incorrectly Identified as Kobe and Gianna’s

“As part of our commitment to all families, we guard their privacy and do not discuss specific matters with the media. However, we can confirm that a photo circulating on certain websites is not the final resting place of Kobe and Gianna Bryant," the cemetery said in a statement.

By Heather Navarro

A grave with purple and gold flowers
NBCLA

A fenced-off private gravesite decorated with purple and gold flowers has been mistakenly labeled as the final resting place for Kobe and Gianna Bryant, drawing fans from near and far.

Officials at the cemetery in Orange County said the site is not where the Bryants have been buried, and asked the public to respect the family's privacy.

U.S. & World

Election 2020 7 hours ago

Sanders Condemns Russian Influence in Election

2020 Election 8 hours ago

Bloomberg Says He Will Release 3 Women From NDAs

A Daily Mail article from Feb. 14 posted photos of a private area, identifying it as the Bryants' graves.

While death certificates did identify Pacific View Memorial Park as where the Bryants would be laid to rest, officials said the plots pictured were incorrect.

They also said they had no plans to reveal the correct plots out of respect to the family.

LAPD advised that no screen would be showing the memorial outside of Staples Center. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m., Feb. 21, 2020. 

Pacific View Memorial Park released the following statement:

“As part of our commitment to all families, we guard their privacy and do not discuss specific matters with the media. However, we can confirm that a photo circulating on certain websites is not the final resting place of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. We ask that the public respect the privacy of the family whose loved one is interred at the pictured location.”

The cemetery is also where John Wayne, William Cagney and other notable actors have been buried.

This article tagged under:

KobeKobe Bryant Helicopter CrashGianna Bryant
Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us