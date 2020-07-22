Kobe Bryant's Book, ‘Geese Are Never Swans,' Hits Stores

Kobe Bryant was not only an NBA legend and soon-to-be Hall of Famer, he was also a bestselling author. Bryant has published multiple books under his Granity Studios label, and his fifth book was just released on Tuesday.

Before Kobe Bryant's tragic death on January 26, 2020, the Los Angeles Lakers legend was working on a new book for young adults. Bryant's goal was to help young athletes understand the mental challenges that everyone goes through in order to achieve their goals and dreams.

That book became a three-year passion project for Bryant, and it was finally published under the title, "Geese are Never Swans" this week.

The powerful novel, which was co-written in collaboration with psychologist Eva Clark, is the story of a young swimmer who struggles to overcome his grief and personal torments while trying to reach his dreams of Olympic glory.

"Kobe was very interested in showing this athlete that had this extreme drive stemming from trauma that’s [unfortunately] celebrated by people as successful,” Clark told People magazine in an interview published on Tuesday. "But they're not in touch with their trauma, which is why they’re so angry.”

Gus' rollercoaster ride in the book details the punishing and healing nature of sports. His battles with his own mental health both block Gus from achieving his dreams, but also fuel him as he learns to channel those emotional demons to help him excel in the water.

“Kobe really wanted to show the healing: how to accept help, connect with other people, take care of yourself and still have drive and still be a great athlete," continued Clark in the interview. "When you're not fighting, you're able to see more, go further.”

The book features original artwork by painter Deedee Cheriel, abstractionist Adam Enrique Rodriguez, and graffiti artist Augustine Kofie. "Geese are Never Swans" also features partnerships with mental health organizations and the Michael Phelps Foundation.

"Geese are Never Swans"is now available everywhere books are sold. More information on the novel can be found at https://granitystudios.com/geese