Kraft Eyes Big Mac Collaboration With McDonald's

Kraft is vying for the "biggest, mac-iest" crossover with McDonald's: A Big Mac loaded with heaping scoops of mac and cheese.

The company launched a campaign Wednesday, petitioning the world's largest hamburger chain to pile its boxed noodles onto the menu staple.

Fully committing to the stunt, Kraft launched WheresTheMac.com. The website lets fans rally for the fusion of the two comfort foods, with features that link to the fast-food chain's feedback form and lead to a pre-drafted Tweet tagging McDonald's so supports can push for the collaboration.

One pre-populated Tweet reads, "Hi @mcdonalds your mac and cheese results just came back negative. & that’s no good. #wheresthemac"

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kraft even offered those who Tweeted for the cause a coupon for a free box of mac and cheese. As of Friday, the website noted the coupons were all out.

Ok, hear me out, where's the mac in the Big Mac? https://t.co/eWZQ0ErQCr — Kraft Mac & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) October 12, 2022

Kraft continued to egg McDonald's on, calling the chain out on Twitter for looking the other way at their efforts.

heyy @McDonalds wyd? 👀 28,000 people and counting want the mac and u left us on read 🫠 should we hang out soon and give them what they want? #wheresthemac pic.twitter.com/7XDIrRc4DX — Kraft Mac & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) October 13, 2022

This isn't the first time Kraft has suggested a crossover between the two Chicago-based companies. In 2020, Kraft asked McDonald's if it could run its own rendition of the Big Mac.

Hey @mcdonalds. You cool if we do our own Big Mac®? pic.twitter.com/0qUJ2hFMww — Kraft Mac & Cheese (@kraftmacncheese) September 9, 2020

McDonald's commented, "thank u for asking. brb calling our lawyers," before ultimately shutting down the hopes with "they said no :("

Kraft's newest proposal has yet to illicit a public response from the chain.

McDonald's has been busy, though. It recently marked the return of its popular Happy Meal Halloween Pails and the debut of Happy Meals for adults.