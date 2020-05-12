60 Nonessential Businesses Cited for Remaining Open, LA City Attorney Says

Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer said Tuesday that his office has filed criminal complaints against 60 businesses that are violating the city's Safer At Home orders by remaining open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All our hard work to slow the spread of COVID-19 could be squandered if businesses violate the rules and open prematurely," Feuer said. "Of course, all of us want to get back to work and return to our routines, and I'm extremely sympathetic with businesses that are struggling so much right now."

Certain smaller businesses were allowed to open on Friday on Mayor Eric Garcetti's orders. But other businesses, including hair salons, gyms and massage businesses, were directed to remain closed due to the close contact with other people that is inevitable within their enterprise.

Feuer went on to say that as the economy slowly emerges from the COVID-19 orders, the fastest way to help reopen businesses is for people to have the "discipline to follow the rules now."

"... My office will continue to be vigilant in enforcing the Safer at Home order, ensuring that non-essential businesses open only after our health experts say it's safe to do so,'' he said.

A completes list of 60 businesses cited by the City Attorney's Office is available here.