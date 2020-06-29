coronavirus pandemic

LA County Beaches Closed for Fourth of July Weekend

By Heather Navarro

All LA County beaches, piers, access points and bike paths were to close for the Fourth of July weekend, county officials announced Monday.

Though the LA County Public Health Department did not announce the sweeping step in an early afternoon news conference, despite being asked. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Lost Hills Station made the announcement via Twitter later Monday afternoon.

Later Monday, Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn confirmed all county beaches were to be closed Friday through Monday for the Fourth of July weekend.

The sheriff's department warned of $1,000 fines for trespassing.

In addition to beaches and parking lots being closed, no fireworks displays were allowed in the county, to discourage crowds.

The announcement comes as the total case number for LA County hit 100,000 Monday.

Los Angeles County health officials reported 2,903 new cases of coronavirus, the largest single-day total by far during the pandemic. The total number of cases has now topped 100,000, reaching 100,772.

The mayor of Los Angeles was set to hold a news conference later Monday.

