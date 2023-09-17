Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy killed in his patrol car

A person has been detained in connection with the killing of a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy in Palmdale, according to multiple law enforcement sources who spoke with the NBC4 I-Team.

The new details emerged a day after a reward of $250,000 was announced for information leading to the arrest of the individual or individuals who shot and killed the deputy Saturday evening during an ambush, Sheriff Robert Luna said.

LASD sheriff's deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, 30, was shot and killed in his patrol vehicle as he was leaving the Palmdale Sheriff Station. The sheriff's deputy was in uniform in a marked patrol car when he was shot near the intersection of Sierra highway and Avenue Q at a red light.

“He was just driving down the street and for no apparent reason, and we’re still looking into the specific reasons, somebody decided to shoot and murder him," Sheriff Luna said. "I’m assuming at this point because he was in uniform. That, to me, is sickening.”

The person who phoned-in a tip in the investigation said they recognized the car in the wanted flyer. Sources tell our NBC4 I-Team the tipster thought they’d been involved in a road rage incident with the same car and driver in the last week.

Law enforcement officials were searching for a car they described as a "vehicle of interest" that was seen at the scene around the time of the shooting. That car is described as a dark gray 2006 to 2012 Toyota Corolla.

It was not immediately clear whether authorities have located the car.

Clinkunbroomer, who was engaged was four days before his death, was a third-generation law enforcement officials who served the department for eight years. Luna said he was a field training officer who took after his father and grandfather, who also served the force.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department releases an image of the vehicle of interest in the case of the deadly shooting of sheriff's deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

“We’re hurting because we lost somebody, It always hurts," Luna said. "They try to prepare you for this and no matter how much they do, it hurts bad.”

An emotional vigil was held to honor the life of a sheriff’s deputy who was killed in an ambush shooting in Palmdale. Tracey Leong reports for the NBC4 News on Sept. 17, 2023.

Mourners gathered on Sunday to honor the fallen deputy in a vigil that attracted members of law enforcement, residents of Palmdale and Antelope Valley, and local leaders.

"For it to happen this close to home was stunning and I felt it was extremely important to be here, and that the other deputies and family know that we take this very seriously and we are heartbroken for them," said Renee Bouche, a Lancaster resident.

Candles were held and flowers were laid at the site of the vigil, where songs were sung and prayers were recited in honor of Clinkunbroomer.

"We want to show our children that we respect law enforcement and we are there to also protect them, as they protect us," said David Tapia, a Palmdale resident. "e want them to know we are there for them as well, and I think its important as a community to keep an eye on each other and help each other out."

While the Palmdale community continues to grieve the loss of the sheriff's deputy, detectives are continuing their investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact LASD homicide detectives at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.