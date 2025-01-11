Live updates: Battle continues as Palisades Fire threatens Brentwood, Valley

What to Know
- Officials say at least 5,000 structures have been destroyed, with the devastation from the Eaton and Palisades fires ranking among the worst in California history.
- Firefighters may get a break Saturday as winds are expected to decrease, but strong winds are in the forecast for next week.
- The Palisades Fire continues to grow, burning homes in Mandeville Canyon Saturday, with evacuations ordered for parts of Brentwood and the hills of Encino and Tarzana. More than 12,000 structures remain under threat.
- The county medical examiner reported that at least 13 deaths are connected to the fires, with that number expected to rise.
- As of mid-day, the Palisades Fire, the largest in the area, was about 22,660 acres with containment at 11 percent.
- The Eaton Fire northeast of Los Angeles was at 14,100 acres with containment at 15 percent early Saturday.
Tens of thousands of people are under evacuation orders as the Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire devastate parts of Los Angeles County. Follow live updates below.