Sports

LA Galaxy Sign Forward Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández

By Staff Reports

AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti, File

LA Galaxy fans can now buy official "Chicharito" jerseys.

The Los Angeles Galaxy have signed Javier "Chicharito" Hernández to a Designated Player contract, the MLS soccer club announced Tuesday.

U.S. & World

Trump administration 4 hours ago

Senate Approves Impeachment Trial Rules, Rejecting Witnesses

China 45 mins ago

Cases of New Viral Respiratory Illness Rise Sharply in China

The 31-year-old is Mexico's all-time leading goal scorer. He's joining the LA galaxy following stints with hivas de Guadalajara, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham and most recently, Sevilla.

"We think he can be one of Major League Soccer’s best attacking threats and help our team in multiple ways. We are excited to bring Javier to Los Angeles and we look forward to him representing this city and our fans as a member of the LA Galaxy," LA Galaxy General Manager Dennis te Kloese said in a news release.

The LA Galaxy's 2020 home opener is scheduled for Saturday, March 7  at Dignity Health Sports Park against Vancouver Whitecaps FC at 7 p.m. PT. 

This article tagged under:

Sports
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us