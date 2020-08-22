LA Makes Free, Walk-Up COVID-19 Tests Available For Those Without Cars

While local coronavirus numbers are improving, health officials stress the importance of continued testing. That's why the city of LA is bringing walk-up COVID-19 testing to people who cannot drive to a testing site.

The parking lot of Green Meadows Park in South LA was transformed into one of two locations Saturday that’s making it possible for people to walk-up for a free coronavirus test.

You may have seen drive-thru locations throughout Southern California, but this allows for those without access to vehicles to walk up and get tested at no cost.

“I’ve been in this community over 57 years,” resident Felisa Hill said.

She lives around the block from the pop-up testing site, and says these resources are needed within her community.

“We need to be tested -- everybody,” Hill said.

While LA County coronavirus numbers are heading in the right direction in slowing the spread, the county falls short in meeting all six of the state's criteria to get off of California's coronavirus monitoring list.

On Friday, LA Mayor Eric Garcetti said city sites now have the capability of testing 18,000 people a day.

"As we continue to send mobile teams around Los Angeles, we want to find where that need is immediate. Not always waiting for folks to come to us who might not have cars, who might not be able to hear on nightly news what's happening, whether it's somebody who's unhoused, or someone living in public housing, or somebody who's in one of the ethnic groups that disproportionately has a higher positivity rate, we are there," Garcetti said.

For the walk-up sites, no appointment is necessary, and volunteers said results would be available in 48 hours.

Residents are reminded to bring insurance information. If they don't have health insurance, they should bring a form of ID. With or without insurance, the test is free.

Two walk-up testing sites are coming up on Aug. 25 and 26 from 8 am to 2 pm at the San Fernando Gardens in Pacoima, located at 10995 Lehigh Ave.

Residents who want to head over and get tested should not eat or drink for 20 minutes before the exam, including water or chewing gum, because it’s an oral swab test that will be administered.