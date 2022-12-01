10 Treated in for ‘Possible Cannabis Overdoses' at Middle School in Van Nuys

Firefighter-paramedics responded Thursday to a medical emergency involving possible cannabis overdoses at a middle school in Van Nuys.

Los Angeles firefighters received a report regarding patients with medical complaints at Van Nuys Middle School in the 5400 block of Vesper Avenue. Seven students were transported to hospitals, the LAFD said.

Their symptoms were described as mild to moderate, the LAFD said. The patients ranged in age from 13 to 14, the LAFD said.

Details about the medical complaints were not immediately available. LAFD Public Information Officer Erik Scott said the overdoses possibly involving edible cannabis products.

LAFD Alert- #ShermanOaks Multi-Patient Medical 5435 N Vesper Av MAP: https://t.co/islvJ89REB FS88; LAFD is responding to a jr high for multiple students with medical complaints (at least 5 patients). PIO Captain Erik Scott is en route, ETA 11:50am. DETAILS: — LAFD (@LAFD) December 1, 2022

The Los Angeles Unified School District issued the following statement: "Today, we were made aware of a group of students who suffered a medical incident at Van Nuys Middle School. In an abundance of caution, we requested medical assistance. Medical professionals and the Los Angeles School Police Department have responded.

"As a point of clarification, Narcan was not administered based on a preliminary evaluation. Los Angeles Unified will proactively contact emergency services in an abundance of caution to protect the health and safety of our school communities. The campus remains safe and open for instruction.

"We take the health and safety of our students very seriously. Every effort is made to ensure our students learn in a safe environment. Los Angeles Unified maintains an ongoing partnership with local health agencies, community partners and medical experts to provide training to school staff and education for our school communities.

"Our students are always encouraged to speak with our school staff if they are feeling unwell or need assistance. We also encourage everyone to follow the District’s message: if you see something, say something."