Lake Elsinore Man Arrested, 10 Pounds of Meth Found in Home

A Lake Elsinore man was arrested Thursday after over $180,000 worth of meth and $33,000 worth of heroin was found at his home, authorities said.

Paul Puga, 41, was arrested for possession and intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin after authorities responded to a domestic disturbance call on Kellogg Street in Lake Elsinore. During the domestic investigation, authorities received a search warrant to search his home.

Once inside authorities found over 10 pounds of meth and one pound of heroin.

Puga was booked into Cois Byrd Detention Center. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with further information is asked to contact the Riverside Sheriff Department at (951) 245-3300.