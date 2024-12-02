Police: Hannah Kobayashi ‘intentionally' missed her flight from LA to New York

Kobayashi's sister said she and her family were never contacted by police about the latest update.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Los Angeles Police Department revealed in a meeting that they believe Hannah Kobayashi, the Hawaii woman who went missing after arriving in Los Angeles, may have intentionally missed her flight. 

Kobayashi’s family has expressed their frustration with the Los Angeles Police Department’s latest update on her search.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

At a police commissioner’s meeting last week, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell said Kobayashi intentionally missed her connecting flight from LAX to New York on Nov. 8.

Kobayashi's sister said she and her family were never contacted by police about the latest update.

The family also claims that specific details shared by McDonnell in the meeting, like Kobayashi’s age and when she was reported missing, were inaccurate.

Kobayashi’s family has also taken down a Facebook page that was dedicated to her search efforts after they say they have been receiving death threats.

California Nov 18

Search continues for Hawaii woman who disappeared from Los Angeles International Airport

Los Angeles Nov 24

Father of missing Hawaii woman found dead in apparent suicide in Los Angeles: Police

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us