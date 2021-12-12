LAPD Arrests Man After Shooting Disrupts Vicente Fernández Memorial in Hollywood

Los Angeles police arrested a man after shots rang out Sunday night near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where fans had gathered to remember 81-year-old performer Vicente Fernández, who died that morning in Mexico.

The suspect and evidence were taken into police custody overnight Monday, the LAPD said.

Joseph Michael Dietrich, 35, was arrested in the 6200 block of Hollywood Blvd. after police received calls about the frightening shooting at 6:30 p.m.

Directly after the shooting, the suspect quickly dipped into an apartment building, according to police.

At approximately 6:25pm, we received multiple calls of a shooting that occurred in the area of 6201 Hollywood Boulevard.



Officers responded and quickly made entry into the apartment building where the shooter was last seen. The suspect and evidence were taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/l19JS7co1L — LAPD Hollywood Division (@LAPDHollywood) December 13, 2021

Witnesses told reporters they heard four or five shots fired in the 6200 block of Hollywood Boulevard, east of Vine Street.

Witnesses also said that they saw a person's arm holding a handgun from an upper story window in the apartment building across the street from the memorial.

One bullet hit a glass door on that side of the street, according to multiple media reports. NewsChopper4 Alpha captured shattered glass on the sidewalk.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The LAPD conducted a search for the shooter and shut down that section of Hollywood Boulevard for a few hours.

Devoted fans returned once the street was reopened, with another large crowd gathered by Fernández's Hollywood Walk of Fame star to pay their respects just a few hours later at 11 p.m.