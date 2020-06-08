LAPD Places Moratorium on Training and Use of Carotid Restraint Control Hold

The Los Angeles Police Department is putting an immediate moratorium on the training and use of the Carotid Restraint Control Hold, according to a statement released by the department Monday.

San Diego police recently banned the hold, and Gov. Gavin Newson Friday ordered state police to stop teaching officers the submission technique that uses a neck hold that blocks the flow of blood to the brain.

The brief statement said that Police Commission President Eileen Decker requested an immediate review of the department's police regarding the use of the hold, which has drawn scrutiny in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after Floyd was restrained with a knee to his neck for more than eight minutes--leading to his death.

Decker and LAPD Chief Michel Moore agreed to an immediate moratorium on the training and use of the Carotid Restraint Control Hold until the Board of Police Commissioners can perform a detailed review, the statement said.