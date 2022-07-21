Over 100 Migrants Found on Crowded Boat Off Florida's Coast

Authorities were working to rescue a large group of migrants who were found crowded on a boat that became grounded in waters off South Florida Thursday.

The sailboat was spotted near Black Point Marina in Homestead, not far from Boca Chita.

Footage showed U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Police boats surrounding the vessel, which had an estimated 100-200 people on board.

Coast Guard crewmembers were seen tossing life preservers to the boaters.

#BreakingNews @USCG @MiamiDadePD @MDFRChief @MyFWC @CBPAMO are on scene with a grounded sailing vessel off #BocaChita. Currently, people are on the vessel safe & not in the water. We are asking mariners to stay clear of the area for safety concerns. Stay tuned for updates. #SAR pic.twitter.com/l3llL0Z22X — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) July 21, 2022

Officials said they were unsure of the exact number of people on the boat because they couldn't see below the decks.

Crews were working to safely remove all on board, calling the vessel "overloaded and unsafe."

Officials haven't said where the boat originated from. No other information was immediately known.

