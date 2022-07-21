Over 100 Migrants Found on Crowded Boat Off Florida's Coast

Authorities were working to rescue a large group of migrants who were found crowded on a boat that became grounded in waters off South Florida Thursday.
The sailboat was spotted near Black Point Marina in Homestead, not far from Boca Chita.
Footage showed U.S. Coast Guard and Miami-Dade Police boats surrounding the vessel, which had an estimated 100-200 people on board.
Coast Guard crewmembers were seen tossing life preservers to the boaters.
Officials said they were unsure of the exact number of people on the boat because they couldn't see below the decks.
Crews were working to safely remove all on board, calling the vessel "overloaded and unsafe."
Officials haven't said where the boat originated from. No other information was immediately known.
