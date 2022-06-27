1,700 Pounds of Fireworks Found in Azusa Home, Prompting Evacuations

A large amount of illegal fireworks was found on an Azusa property, prompting the LA County Sheriff's Department to send out the bomb squad Monday afternoon.

The Azusa Police Department said the cache of 1,700 pounds of illegal fireworks was discovered in the 900 block of West Hollyvale Street at about 3:20 p.m., and the department began evacuating the block.

The Los Angeles County DA’s investigators and LA County Fire Department were executing a search warrant when they discovered the fireworks at a nearby property.

At least one person was detained.

Authorities were trying to obtain a search warrant to search the home where the fireworks were found.