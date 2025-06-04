Texas

Is this the world's largest nail salon? Texas owners say yes

At 13,000 square feet, Nail Love is now the largest nail salon in the world, according to the owners.

By Meredith Yeomans

A new business in North Texas has a unique claim to fame: The largest nail salon in the world.

Video of Nail Love in Richardson, a city located just north of Dallas, has been viewed more than a million times online.

“It’s 13,000 square feet,” said Betty Ton, daughter of Nail Love owner.

From the red carpet to its décor to robots delivering drinks, Nail Love offers a full set of photo-worthy spots.

“I was surprised at the feedback,” Ton said about the viral video.

But the story behind the salon isn't nearly polished.

Betty’s father is a 62-year-old Vietnamese refugee who says he came to the U.S. in the early 90s with $20 in his pocket and a dream.

Dan Ton became a contractor and built the nail salon with his own hands and with help from his son, Don.

“That drives me every day. That drives the fire in me,” said Don Ton. “He’s a hard worker, so that’s why I work hard and try to live the American dream, basically.”

The Ton family says they've helped build numerous businesses around North Texas but the nail salon is their crown jewel.

“Family's everything for me,” Dan Ton said.

“We hope that the heart that we put into it reflects that and makes a big place like this feel home,” Betty Ton said.

The Ton family says the largest nail salon before theirs is in Houston and Nail Love is 3,000 square feet bigger. They are also considering contacting Guinness World Records to make their claim to fame official.

