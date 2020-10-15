Largest Wildfire Colorado Has Ever Seen Burning Now Near Fort Collins

A Colorado wildfire, fueled by high winds, grew by more than 22,000 acres Wednesday to become the largest in state history, NBC News reports.

The Cameron Peak Fire burning in the mountains west of Fort Collins had grown to 158,300 acres by Wednesday evening, making it the largest wildfire in state history, according to The Denver Post newspaper, which has compiled wildfire information.

Some mandatory evacuations have been ordered, and mandatory evacuation zones for the first time extended to the foothills just west of Fort Collins, but the city was not considered at-risk, The Associated Press reported.

No injuries or deaths have been linked to the record-setting blaze, which is 56 percent contained.

