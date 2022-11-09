Las Vegas McDonald's Employee Shoots Co-Worker in Head After Being Fired for Fighting Customer

A Las Vegas man who was fired from a McDonald’s for fighting with a customer now faces attempted murder charges after returning to the restaurant and shooting a former co-worker in the head.

According to Telemundo affiliate KBLR-TV, Victor Villanueva, 28, of Las Vegas was arrested Saturday on a charge of attempted murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the Oct. 28 shooting.

Police said the shooting happened just before midnight when officers received a report that someone had been shot in the head at a Mcdonald's near Las Vegas Boulevard and Russell Road.

The victim was later taken to a hospital and told officers he was taking a break at the back of the restaurant when he saw a man, later identified as Villanueva, walking toward him while wearing a Halloween skull mask and carrying a short-barreled shotgun, the report said.

The complaint alleges that Villanueva then fired the shotgun, striking the victim in the head and neck before fleeing the scene.

The victim then told officers he believed Villanueva was the shooter because he was fired for fighting with a customer and had been seen around 10:30 p.m. at the restaurant on the night of the shooting.

After a brief investigation, officers later stopped and searched Villanueva near Mandalay Bay Road and Haven Street where he was seen wearing different clothes than those shown in the scene's surveillance video. He was then released.

Detectives then searched the area and found a black hoodie, a Dickies beanie, a black-and-white skull mask, and a black weightlifting belt, according to the report.

Villanueva was then arrested and placed in the Clark County Detention Center Wednesday on $100,000 bail. He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 22.