Las Vegas

Las Vegas police search for suspect after 5 homeless people are shot, killing 2

Two people died and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

By The Associated Press

An image of caution tape.
NBC 7

Five homeless people were shot in Las Vegas on Friday, two of them fatally, and police were searching for a lone suspect, authorities said.

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. near a freeway overpass in the northeastern part of the city, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mark Lourenco.

Two people died and three others suffered non-life-threatening injuries. All the victims were unhoused, Lourenco said.

“We believe this is an isolated event," Lourenco responded in a text when asked if there was an active shooter situation.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

One shooter was involved, but a suspect had not been captured, he said Friday evening.

The shooting comes after police in Los Angeles announced Friday they are searching for a suspect in the fatal shootings of three homeless people in separate incidents last month.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Las Vegas
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us