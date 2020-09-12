Compton

Two LA Sheriff's Deputies Ambushed, Shot Near Metro Station in Compton

The deputies were both shot several times and are in surgery in critical condition.

By Staff Reports

Two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies were ambushed and shot multiple times near the Metro Blue Line station in Compton Saturday and are "fighting for their lives," while the shooter remains at large.

Video of the ambush shows a single shooter approaching the deputies' parked SUV near the station at Willowbrook Avenue and Elm Street, then opening fire through the passenger door before running away.

The surveillance video was posted on the Sheriff's Department Twitter account. Warning that the video is disturbing.

U.S. & World

california wildfires Sep 11

‘There Was No Fighting This Fire,' California Survivor Says

coronavirus pandemic Sep 11

Virus Updates: 12M Still Wait for Unemployment Benefits; Fauci Contests Trump's Optimistic Claims

A massive search is underway for the shooter.

Updates are expected at a 10 p.m. press conference.

"One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery," the department said in a tweet.

The department tweeted surveillance video of the attack and said the shooter opened fire without warning. The FBI also said in a tweet that they had offered and would lend any assistance needed to the LASD.

Metro says there will be no Blue Line service between Artesia Boulevard and Willowbrook Avenue/Rosa Parks for the rest of the night due to the shooting. Passengers should use Metro Bus 55 or bus shuttles.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Compton
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us