State of the Union 2022

Lawmakers Wear Blue and Yellow at State of the Union in Support of Ukraine

U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi said he wanted "to honor Ukraine and the bravery of the Ukrainian citizens, military, and government"

By Kayla Galloway

(L-R) Democratic Representatives ahead of US President Joe Biden's State of the Union Address to Congress in the Capitol on March 01, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Sarahbeth Maney-Pool/Getty Images

Some lawmakers attending President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night were dressed in blue and yellow, a show of support for Ukraine as the country grapples with the devastating Russian invasion. 

Making a statement through fashion at political events isn’t unheard of. Democratic women wore white at State of the Union addresses in 2019 and 2020 to support women's rights and the right to vote.

State of the Union 2022 6 hours ago

Biden Voices Solidarity for Ukraine, Promotes Economic Agenda

Kim Reynolds 3 hours ago

Iowa Governor Strides Into GOP Spotlight for Biden Response

State of the Union 2022 2 hours ago

Biden Praises Ukraine, Condemns Russia to Begin State of the Union

Democratic Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, of Illinois, wore a blue and yellow pin at Tuesday's address.

“At the State of the Union tonight, I will be wearing a blue and yellow pin to honor Ukraine and the bravery of the Ukrainian citizens, military, and government as they fight off a brutal dictator,” he said on Twitter.

Rep. Mike Quigley shared a photo of a ribbon he wore in honor of Ukraine.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

U.S. Ambassador Rufus Gifford sported a blue and yellow tie.

And it just seemed like the right call to wear blue and yellow. I can’t stop thinking about the unprovoked and needless death and suffering,” he tweeted.

Massachusetts Rep. Lori Trahan shared a photo with several other House members, each donning bright blue and yellow outfits. 

Virginia Rep. Elaine Luria wore a light yellow blazer in solidarity.

President Joe Biden addressed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during the State of the Union, saying "freedom will always triumph over tyranny."

"Tonight, we meet as Democrats Republicans and Independents. But most importantly as Americans. With a duty to one another to the American people to the Constitution. And with an unwavering resolve that freedom will always triumph over tyranny," the president said

Ukrainian-born Rep. Victoria Spartz, R-Indiana, gave an impassioned plea on Tuesday for the White House to do more to stop Russia’s attacks on Ukraine. “They’re slaughtering them like animals,” Spartz said. “This is not a war. This is a genocide of the Ukrainian people by a crazy man.”

This article tagged under:

State of the Union 2022Joe BidenUkraineRussia-Ukraine Crisis
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us