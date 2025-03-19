Attorney general, San Jose mayor speak out against attacks on Tesla vehicles

The U.S. Attorney General and local leaders are speaking out after several crimes involving vandalized Teslas in the Bay Area and across the country.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is calling the vandalism "domestic terrorism" after incidents in Las Vegas and Kansas City, Missouri. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan posted on social media, saying in part "our residents (Tesla owners) can't be held accountable for something Elon Musk is doing 3,000 miles away."

The attacks come amid criticism of the Tesla CEO's prominent role in the Trump administration.

