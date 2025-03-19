Elon Musk

Attorney general, San Jose mayor speak out against attacks on Tesla vehicles

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The U.S. Attorney General and local leaders are speaking out after several crimes involving vandalized Teslas in the Bay Area and across the country.

Attorney General Pam Bondi is calling the vandalism "domestic terrorism" after incidents in Las Vegas and Kansas City, Missouri. San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan posted on social media, saying in part "our residents (Tesla owners) can't be held accountable for something Elon Musk is doing 3,000 miles away."

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The attacks come amid criticism of the Tesla CEO's prominent role in the Trump administration.

Bob Redell has more in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Elon MuskTrump AdministrationTesla
Dashboard
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports WE INVESTIGATE Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters California Live Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us