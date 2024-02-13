‘Leap' over to Catalina Island — well, take a ferry — and enjoy a few Feb. 29 deals

What to Know Leap Day Specials on Catalina Island include "Buy One Get One Half Off" at select hotels

Catalina Museum of Art & History is offering half-priced admission on Feb. 29

There are more deals afoot beyond Feb. 29: Look for "Best of Winter" mid-week specials at select hotels through March 15, 2024

A CERTAIN FABLED ISLE, the one that is just a short scoot across the sea from mainland Southern California, is well-known for various types of movement, from the famous flying fish seen in the warmer months (they don't actually fly, of course) to the beloved bison (an animal that has perfected a stately gait) to the golf carts that putt-putt around Avalon. You can pick your own preferred Catalina movement — perhaps it is an easygoing shuffle as you saunter along scenic Crescent Avenue — but there is a strong likelihood you aren't leaping. But leaping, or rather the concept of leaping into the leap year, will be on many minds as the island celebrates the quirkiest part of the calendar with a host of stay-over specials. Some of those promotions will center on Feb. 29, including a "Buy One Get One Half Off" at Catalina Canyon Inn, and another will highlight the Catalina Museum of Art & History, which will treat visitors to half-off admission fees on Feb. 29.

BEST OF WINTER DEALS, TOO: And while there are a good number of leap year-themed offerings afoot on the island, those aren't the only ways to save around Catalina in the weeks ahead. The Best of Winter deals are happening through March 15, 2024, giving island-loving midweek travelers plenty of ways to save. Catalina Express has partnered with a few Avalon inns, all to give adventurers a variety of tempting ferry-hotel packages. And when we say "ferry" we are talking round-trip passage to the island by boat, sweet. The savings are real, too; some hotels are giving up to 60% off their usual rate. It isn't just about the main hub of the island, if you're keen on checking out Two Harbors: Banning House Lodge, that historical gem, is on the list. For all of the deals, details, asterisks, and how to book, "leap" over to the Best of Winter page now.