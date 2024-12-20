LeBron praises DeRozan's consistency, describes instant Kings impact

Game recognize game.

And when you've been in that game for more than two decades, such as Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James in the NBA, you have a greater appreciation for those trending in a similar path.

DeMar DeRozan is in his first season with the Kings but his 16th year in the league. While DeRozan has said in the past he has no intention of striving for 22-plus seasons in the NBA like James, the four-time NBA MVP applauded DeRozan's unwavering consistency since he entered the league in 2009.

"It's not just the physical, it's also the mental to be able to endure season after season," James told reporters in Sacramento ahead of Thursday night's Kings vs. Lakers game at Golden 1 Center (h/t FOX40's Sean Cunningham). "To be able to come and still have that motivation year after year after year, if you're able to put in two decades like myself or over a decade and a half. When you look at Deebo, his consistency since he entered the league, he's just gotten better and better and better. And he's always been available as well.

"This guy is on the floor no matter if it's been in a [Toronto] Raptors uniform or a [San Antonio] Spurs uniform or [Chicago] Bulls or now here -- he's always been available. So you definitely look for inspiration out there from guys not only in our sport but other sports as well that's still playing at a high level no matter what year they're in."

DeRozan is averaging 22.5 points on 49.3-percent shooting, with 3.9 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 22 games with Sacramento this season.

He is one of the most well-respected players in the league, known and applauded for his reliability, along with, of course, his undeniable talent and scoring ability.

That's why DeRozan's instant impact on the Kings has been no surprise to James.

"He makes an immediate impact wherever he goes," James said. "No matter if it's here for the rest of his career or somewhere [else], he's going to make an impact. He's that type of player."

James is averaging 22.8 points on 49.2-percent shooting, with 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists in 24 games this season.

Father Time has yet to catch up to James or DeRozan, and the respect and admiration is prevalent.

