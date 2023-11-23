LEGOLAND California to unveil ‘Dino Valley' and a festive parade in 2024

What to Know LEGOLAND California Resort turns 25 in 2024

To celebrate its 25th BRICK-Day, a new dino-themed land will debut

The milestone year will also see the launch of the LEGO World Parade, the "first-ever" in North America

A BIRTHDAY IS A BIG DEAL, but a BRICK-Day just clicks with our sense of celebration. Where, though, can you go to click into that BRICK-Day spirit? LEGOLAND California Resort is the place, of course, and a major birthday, er, BRICK-Day is coming up: The LEGO-famous theme park is marking a milestone in 2024, a celebration that will spotlight its first quarter-century of bricky bliss. How, though, to festively express all that ebullience that comes with 25 years of LEGO-centered splendor? By unveiling "Dino Valley," a new land devoted to dinosaurs, a fanciful place that will boast the new DUPLO Little Dino Trail and, sweet, the Coastersaurus. A Dino Dig area will up the prehistoric playtime, while fresh characters will add to the rawr-llicking good time (which is like a rollicking good time, only with all sorts of reptile beasties).

THE LEGO WORLD PARADE... will also start in 2024, and it will be a "first-ever in North America" kind of moment for the popular Carlsbad theme park. As with any inaugural happening, plenty of LEGO buffs will want to be there soon after the parade launches, which will happen sometime in the summer. A LEGO City Firetruck is one of the procession's festive floats, as is a pirate ship. "As the first LEGOLAND Park in North America, it's remarkable to see how LEGOLAND California's legacy of play has inspired generations of families over the last 25 years," says President of LEGOLAND California Resort Kurt Stocks. "It's a privilege for us to debut North America's first-ever LEGO World Parade in 2024, alongside our newest land, Dino Valley, where the past comes roaring to life in LEGO form. I can't wait to see what families discover, build, imagine and create with us in the year ahead." For more on what's just ahead at the Carlsbad wonderland, visit this site now.