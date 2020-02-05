Les Cactus, a Boutique Getaway, to Make Its Desert Debut

Plenty of places seem to sweat it when it comes to reconnecting with true retro character, but not Palm Springs, no way and no how. It's a confident city where style and design easily draw upon decades long gone, so much so that any new entry to the scene, be it a dress or a destination, instantly seems to possess an excess of wayback cachet.

And Les Cactus, which is readying for its Feb. 15 opening in the Warm Sands neighborhood, summons that evocative mood, and then some. Located in a 27-room property that trace its tony history back to the 1930s, the hotel also rocks the rock cred, for it draws its more-pretty-than-prickly name from a '60s-era song by Jacques Dutronc.

Eager to peek inside the airy abode, which brims with several you're-at-home-not-hotel touchstones? Saunter inside now, while humming "Les Cactus" or the vintage charmsong of your choice.

7 photos
1/7
Les Cactus, a "whimsical boutique hotel" that sports desert hallmarks, cool hues, and minimalist aesthetic, opens at 555 S. Warm Sands Drive in Palm Springs on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.
2/7
Area hoteliers Richard Crisman and Jeff Brock created this bastion of easy-breezy desert cool, along with Matthew Kurtz, a hotel pro based in LA.
3/7
The pool and classic umbrellas are one major draw of the destination.
4/7
Guests are invited to enjoy the property in a relaxed, you're-really-staying-here manner. If that means calling upon the hotel galley for something to nosh on, that's a-ok and encouraged.
5/7
Other perks? There are bicycles, a fire pit, and continental breakfast, too, to get you going for any desert adventures you have in the works.
6/7
Reservations are open for the the new-old, modern-retro hideaway, which blooms with springlike tones of pink, green, and white.
7/7
Les Cactus is open to guests ages 21-and-over, and hooray: Your definitely-will-behave pet is invited to join you for an additional fee.

This article tagged under:

Palm Springs

