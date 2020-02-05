Les Cactus, a Boutique Getaway, to Make Its Desert Debut

Plenty of places seem to sweat it when it comes to reconnecting with true retro character, but not Palm Springs, no way and no how. It's a confident city where style and design easily draw upon decades long gone, so much so that any new entry to the scene, be it a dress or a destination, instantly seems to possess an excess of wayback cachet.

And Les Cactus, which is readying for its Feb. 15 opening in the Warm Sands neighborhood, summons that evocative mood, and then some. Located in a 27-room property that trace its tony history back to the 1930s, the hotel also rocks the rock cred, for it draws its more-pretty-than-prickly name from a '60s-era song by Jacques Dutronc.

Eager to peek inside the airy abode, which brims with several you're-at-home-not-hotel touchstones? Saunter inside now, while humming "Les Cactus" or the vintage charmsong of your choice.