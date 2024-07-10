Lester Holt to interview Biden on Monday

NBC News anchor Lester Holt will sit down with President Joe Biden on Monday for an exclusive one-on-one interview in Austin, Texas.
The full interview will air in its entirety during a prime-time special that evening at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on NBC. The special will also stream at 9 p.m. ET on NBC News NOW.
Portions of the interview will air earlier in the day on NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt at 6:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. CT, and coverage will be available on NBCNews.com.
The full interview and unedited transcript will also be available following the primetime special on NBCNews.com.
