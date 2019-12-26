impeachment

‘Liars!’: Trump Fires Off Post-Christmas Tweetstorm Over Impeachment Impasse

Trump asked if House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will face a primary challenge, blasting her San Francisco district as "filthy dirty"

Foto de Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, y Donald Trump
GETTY IMAGES

President Donald Trump fired off a stream of post-Christmas tweets Thursday blasting Democrats, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her San Francisco congressional district amid the impeachment impasse.

"The Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats said they wanted to RUSH everything through to the Senate because 'President Trump is a threat to National Security' (they are vicious, will say anything!), but now they don’t want to go fast anymore, they want to go very slowly," Trump tweeted. "Liars!"

The president attacked Pelosi's congressional district as "filthy dirty" and "one of the worst anywhere in the U.S." Calling Pelosi "crazy," Trump also suggested she should face a 2020 primary challenge.

The president then lamented how "much more difficult" it is "to deal with foreign leaders (and others)" amid impeachment.

U.S. & World

Tessa Majors 2 hours ago

Teen Wanted for Questioning Over College Student Fatal Stabbing ‘Located’: NYPD

Florida 14 mins ago

Slave Cemetery Under Florida Country Club Poses Questions

"Bad for USA!" he wrote.

Read the full story at NBC News.

This article tagged under:

impeachmentTrump administrationNancy Pelosi
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us