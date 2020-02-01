Kobe Bryant

Lids Offers Free Embroidery on Hats in Honor of Kobe Bryant

Customers can either buy a hat and get it embroidered in the shop or bring their own hat for embroidery.

By Michael Tseng

In honor of Kobe Bryant’s passing, athletic headwear store Lids is offering a free promotion to all fans nationwide. Customers can enter any Lid’s store (not including Macy’s Locker Rooms) and get a free embroidery of Kobe Bryant’s jersey number on their hat.

Each location is offering the numbers 8 and 24, either in the colors black, white or mixed. For colored versions, some shops are offering the service at $12.99 per embroidery, but others are not offering any colors other than the default black and white. The store offers different designs, all with Kobe’s signature numbers on it.

The promotion gained attention on Twitter, and fans are expressing their gratitude to the company for its deal.

This article tagged under:

Kobe BryantKobe
