Woman and Her Dogs Apparently Killed By Lightning Strike: Sheriff's Dept.

A woman and her dogs were apparently struck and killed by lightning Wednesday in Pico Rivera as rare early summer thunderstorms hammered Southern California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The woman was walking the dogs just before 9 a.m. on a path near a riverbed at Mines and Rimbank avenues in the community about 15 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

The coroner's office identified her only as a woman between 50 and 55 years old.

"There were markings on the floor to indicate that some kind of powerful entity did strike the asphalt," said Morgan Arteaga, of the sheriff's department. "Obviously, this is a very rare occasion, but when the weather is kind of unpredictable, we always caution to stay inside where we know that it is safe, until the weather clears up."

Details about the victim's identity were not immediately available. A member of the coroner's office was on the way to the location. Confirmation regarding a cause of death from the coroner was not immediately available.

Neighbors said they heard heavy thunder and saw frequent lightning flashes throughout the morning.

"She was probably on here daily routine, walking her dogs, going around the corner," said resident Jerry Renteria.

According to the National Weather Service Storm Data, the U.S. has averaged 43 reported lightning fatalities per year over the last 30 years. The annual average was 27 fatalities from 2009-2019.

About 10 percent of people struck by lightning are killed, according to the NWS.

The odds of being struck by lightning in a given year is 1/1,222,000. The odds of being struck in your lifetime is 1/15,300.

As you have hopefully heard, there is the possibility of #SoCal thunderstorms tonight thru Wed evening.



So, here are some lightning safety tips for when you are outdoors. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Shd9wnQD2q — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 21, 2022

The thunderstorms, caused by some monsoon moisture that moved into our area overnight, are bringing scattered rain showers and some dry lightning with them. The cloudy weather is also accompanied by a heat wave that will stick around through the end of the week.

While lightning strikes are rare in Southern California, they occurred frequently overnight with over 3,700 lightning strikes recorded in the region.