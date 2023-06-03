Lightning Strike to Blame for Fire at Louisiana Oil Tank Farm That Prompted Evacuations

Evacuations and shelter-in-place orders remained in place for residents and businesses around a lightning-sparked tank fire that sent a plume of smoke over Lake Charles, Louisiana, on Saturday.

By evening, Louisiana State Police determined a lightning strike was the cause of the single-tank fire at the Calcasieu Refining Co. tank farm in Lake Charles shortly before 2 p.m., according to the department.

The company refines crude oil, operates a pipeline, and runs a barge transfer facility for oil products.

No injuries have been reported. The refinery did not answer phone calls seeking comment.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Mandatory evacuations were in effect for those as far as a 1.5 miles from the tank farm. The outer boundaries of a shelter-in-place order have been reduced from 5 miles to 3 miles, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department.

The fire was still burning around 10 p.m., local time, state police said.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.