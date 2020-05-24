Memorial Day

Lights Display at Dodger Stadium Honors Fallen Military Heroes Ahead of Memorial Day

The LA Dodgers and Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) created a light display in honor of fallen heroes for Memorial Day.

Newschopper4 Bravo flew over Dodger Stadium Sunday, while the lights glowed from 8:30-9:30 p.m.

"Each individual light will honor the memory of a military member that served our country," the Dodgers said in a press release.

TAPS is the leading national organization providing compassionate care and survivor support services for the families of America’s fallen military heroes, according to the release.

Thousands of red, white and blue lights in the Dodger Stadium outfield will also represent the families of these fallen heroes that are supported by TAPS in California.

