Linda Tripp, Known for Role in Clinton-Lewinsky Scandal, Dies at 70

Linda Tripp, the former Pentagon employee whose secret recordings of conversations with friend and coworker Monica Lewinsky contributed to the impeachment of President Bill Clinton in 1998, died on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. She was 70.

Both the New York Times and Washington Post reported her death, citing Joseph Murtha, a former lawyer for Tripp. Murtha later confirmed Tripp's death to NBC News.

Lewinsky, whose affair with then-President Clinton became a scandal that dominated news cycles and stoked partisan hostility in Washington, posted earlier Wednesday on Twitter that upon hearing Tripp was "very seriously ill," she was hoping for her former colleague's recovery, "no matter the past."

no matter the past, upon hearing that linda tripp is very seriously ill, i hope for her recovery. i can’t imagine how difficult this is for her family. — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) April 8, 2020

Tripp lost her job at the Pentagon in January 2001 after she refused to resign like other political appointees on the last day of Clinton’s term.

She held a civil service job in the White House under former President Bush before getting a political appointment and new job at the Pentagon in 1994.

This is a developing story