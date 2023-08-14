Philadelphia Union

Messi, Inter Miami set for showdown with Philadelphia Union

Tuesday night will be a sellout in Chester, Pennsylvania

By Jordan Hall

NBC Universal, Inc.

Subaru Park will be abuzz Tuesday when the Union take on superstar Lionel Messi and Inter Miami in the semifinals of Leagues Cup.

"This is the biggest game that our stadium has ever had," Union head coach Jim Curtin said Sunday to NBC Sports Philadelphia.

The match starts at 7 p.m. ET and can be watched on Apple TV+. Tickets were sold out by Saturday afternoon for the venue in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Messi and company arrived to Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"To have Lionel Messi here in a semifinal, an elimination game," Curtin said, "is something that's incredible for the city."

Messi, one of the greatest players in the history of the sport, has eight goals through five games of Leagues Cup action with Inter Miami.

U.S. & World

Starbucks 2 mins ago

Starbucks releases 3 new summer drinks, holding off on pumpkin spice (for now)

maui wildfires 11 mins ago

Hawaii works to identify 99 confirmed dead in Maui wildfires as teams intensify search

The Union haven't lost since a July 8 MLS matchup with the Galaxy.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia UnionLionel Messiunion
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us