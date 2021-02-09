Glassdoor recently released its list of the "50 Best Jobs in America" -- and tech jobs continue to dominate the list.

With millions of Americans unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the job and recruiting site compiled the list "to help people find jobs they'll love."

While job postings continued to gain this year, they remain below the pre-pandemic level of just over 7 million in February 2020.

So Glassdoor looked at three factors that are top of mind for people applying to new jobs: the median salary, the number of open roles across the U.S. and overall job satisfaction.

Nearly half of the "best jobs" are tech roles, with java developer claiming the No. 1 spot for the first time. Four health care positions and realtor (No. 36) landed on the list as many people consider relocating due to the pandemic.

Java developer, data scientist, product manager, enterprise architect and devops engineer rounded out the top 5.

While the majority of the jobs on the list are tech based, like software engineers and data scientists, these types of jobs are found at tech companies and non-tech companies alike.

"There's a lot of demand for these jobs and they're also really high paying," said Amanda Stansell, Glassdoor Economic Data Scientist. "So it's definitely a great place to invest if you want to transfer into a new career and pivot."

Since the pandemic began, more than 2 million women have left the workforce —at more than four times the rate of men — as they have been forced to shoulder the burden of child care and home schooling. Girls Who Code CEO Reshma Saujani spearheaded a public letter in The New York Times signed by 50 prominent women including Gabrielle Union, Amy Schumer and Eva Longoria that asks President Biden to take urgent action to get women back to work.

You're not going to become a java developer overnight if you don't already have those skills, but you can start taking small steps, Stansell says.

She recommends free or paid online resources to learn new skills. For example, you can enroll in an online coding boot camp to gain new skills while job hunting.

For those who are looking to pivot to a new role, Stansell recommends taking stock of your transferable skills. Jobs like customer success manager or realtor have a lot of transferable skills for people who may have been laid off or affected in the hospitality or travel industries.

Click here to see Glassdoor's full list of the "50 Best Jobs in America."