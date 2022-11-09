Driver Carjacks Truck on Live TV After Leading Chase in 2 Other Vehicles

A driver in a car hopped out and got into a white van, rammed his way out as officers blocked him, and continued a dangerous chase that spanned two counties Wednesday.

The driver then fled that vehicle and carjacked a truck on live TV in the Whittier area, before heading west on the 60 Freeway in the East San Gabriel Valley.

The chase ultimately ended in a standoff in Hacienda Heights on Gale Avenue and Hacienda Boulevard at 6 p.m. after the driver struck several vehicles, and then rammed more officer vehicles in an attempt to escape.

The chase began in a black sedan in Orange County, before the driver pulled into a residential town home community.

He then hopped into a white van, and rammed his way out of the parking area, slamming past officer vehicles.

The driver then began leading a chase heading southbound on the 5 Freeway in Buena Park.

The driver exited the freeway, and continued west on Auto Center.

A driver leading a dangerous chase in the Whittier area carjacked a truck on live TV. As seen on NBC4 News on Nov. 9, 2022.

The driver then traveled to the La Mirada area, driving recklessly, and on the wrong side of the road at times.

The driver also struck several innocent drivers on the road.

The driver pulled through a 7-Eleven in Whittier, and lost a tire, sending sparks flying.

After getting wedged in between officer's vehicles, he continued to floor the gas, sending more sparks flying.

He then hopped out and ran into a resident's backyard.

He then carjacked a truck on live TV and continued on in the Santa Fe Springs area.

A driver involved in a dangerous police pursuit carjacks multiples vehicles on live TV. The driver has been swerving and driving at high speeds. As seen on NBC4 News on Nov. 9, 2022.

The driver then got back on the freeway, heading west on the 60 Freeway in the San Gabriel Valley area.

The driver crashed in several drivers on the road, before officers rammed the truck from behind and pushed him into a gas station.

The driver then accelerated backward into an officer vehicle, and shots were fired.

It wasn't clear if he was hit, but bullet holes were seen in the window.

The driver was finally taken into custody

Refresh for updates.