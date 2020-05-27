Protesters Cling to CHP Cruiser’s Hood During Protest Over George Floyd’s Death

A group of protesters halted traffic on the 101 Freeway near Union Station, protesting use of force in downtown Los Angeles over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Black Lives Matter protesters took to the freeway near the Alameda exit after the videotaped in-custody death of George Floyd, who died after an officer kneeled on his neck over a forged check claim. Floyd was heard on the video saying, "Please, I can't breathe."

At one point in the protest, after protesters began banging on the windows and hood of a CHP cruiser, the cruiser was attempting to move through the crowd. The cruiser moved slowly, before accelerating with what looked like several people on the hood.

One person participating in the protest appeared to have been injured. An ambulance arrived and the protester was to be taken for care.

Protesters clung to a CHP cruiser during a protest over police use of force that shut down the 101 Freeway. As seen on the NBC4 News on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.

By 6:25 p.m., protesters began moving off the freeway and dispersing.

The crowd continued moving through downtown LA streets, and dispersed by 7:30 p.m.

The LAPD was reportedly on tactical alert during the protest, meaning any officers who were set to clock out were to remain on duty.