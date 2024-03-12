Live updates: Special Counsel Robert Hur testifies about Biden handling of classified documents

Special Counsel Robert Hur is testifying about his investigation into how President Joe Biden handled classified documents after he was vice president.

Special Counsel Robert Hur is testifying to Congress on Tuesday about his investigation into how President Joe Biden handled classified documents after he was vice president.

Hur is speaking to the House Judiciary Committee about his report, which concluded that Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials" which the special presented "serious risks to national security."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But Hur has said he decided not to criminally prosecute Biden for his handling of that material, in part because of the president's allegedly poor memory, among other things.

Biden and his lawyers have strongly disputed Hur's characterization of the president's memory, and have pointed to details in the the special counsel's report that undercut the claim that he willfully retained classified documents.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.