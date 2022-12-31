New Year's Eve

LIVE: Watch the 2023 Ball Drop in Times Square

This is what it looks like in Times Square right now

The year 2022 has finally come to an end.

As many chose to celebrate at home due to rising COVID-19 cases, a crowd of about 15,000 in-person spectators came from across the country and the world to watch the ball drop in Times Square. You can join them virtually by watching the livestream above.

Or watch the stream on YouTube if you want to cast it onto your devices.

